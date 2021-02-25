Sign up
Remember when...............
,........this minimalist synthesiser was the coolest instrument in the world back in 1968.
Made famous by Rolf Harris (but we don't talk about that anymore)
On the up side David Bowie used it on some of his early recordings....... Yes really he did.... honest.....
I picked this one up at a jumble sale a few years ago for £3....... and yes I have used it on a track on the last Pirates of St. Piran Album......... with enough effects, it can sound pretty awesome.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
