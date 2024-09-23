Kitty on the beach - on her birthday a few days back.

Well, that was the most horrendous journey of my life. Left Aylesbury at 10am this morning, and just got back to St. Austell at about 7.30pm. Slightly hampered by serious flooding in Oxford area. When I say serious................ At one point I thought I might have to over inflate Elvira's tyres and paddle across what looked like the River Styx............. However her hydrostatic suspension with it's "raise the car up in the air option" really saved the day...... Endless traffic jams, caused by stupid BMW drivers who just abandoned their "Ultimate driving machines" in the middle of the road/lake....... loads of accidents on the motorway with huge tailbacks. And then there was the incident in the M5 motorway service station where we were locked in by a full on, armed police swat team with machine guns and attack dogs............... My cries of "You'll never take me alive" were not viewed as helpful" and it took me some time to pull Kitty back from verge of a nervous breakdown. I may never get her to leave St. Austell ever again....... I am very grateful to my trusty automotive angel (Elvira) who took everything in her stride and didn't bat an eyelid (or let in a drop of water). However, I could really live without this sort of aggravation in my life.



But we are now home safe and relatively unscathed. I am always up for a bit of an adventure........ but there are bloody limits. 😆🚔🚨💦💧🚗🚗🚗🚗🚗🚗🚗🚗🚗🚗🚗🚗🚗🚗🤪