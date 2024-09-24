Previous
By the river in Truro by swillinbillyflynn
By the river in Truro

It was nice to catch up with family in Aylesbury over the weekend, but we are so glad to be back home in Cornwall.

It was so nice to spend the night in our own bed again. The cats spent the whole night snuggled up to us so I think they must have missed us. 🐈🐈😁
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely colours...golden glow.
September 24th, 2024  
