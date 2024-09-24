Sign up
Photo 1363
By the river in Truro
It was nice to catch up with family in Aylesbury over the weekend, but we are so glad to be back home in Cornwall.
It was so nice to spend the night in our own bed again. The cats spent the whole night snuggled up to us so I think they must have missed us. 🐈🐈😁
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4139
photos
137
followers
160
following
373% complete
View this month »
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
Tags
cathedral
,
cornwall
,
truro
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely colours...golden glow.
September 24th, 2024
