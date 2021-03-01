Gullhenge

My good friend Delores The Seagull, invited me to one of the most holy and sacred gull rituals of the year, at Gullhenge today.



She is one of the high priestesses of the most ancient order of chip and pasty snatchers. (The Pastafarians).



They gather on the 1st of March each year to pray to St. Ginster (The patron saint of of pasty snatchers), to bring them a bumper crop of unwary tourists this summer.



The 1st of March is also the time when Cornish shopkeepers are busy in the Pasty orchards, at the Fudge quarries and on the shores of the scrumpy lakes, to fill their shelves with traditional Cornish fare, in readiness for the coming tourist season.



May the Gods and Goddesses of fine weather and rampant commercialism be with us this summer.



I'm sure that any pleadings on my behalf to entice you to view this offering on a black background are entirely unnecessary. :)