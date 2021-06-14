Reasonable expectation of privacy

It amuses me that some people get really worked up about street photography and see it as an invasion of their privacy. However those same people don't get the slightest bit angry about being caught on dozens of CCTV cameras every time they leave the house. Dozens or people are recording their image, without their permission and using them for all sorts of nefarious purposes. Police, security services, anti terrorist organisations, public and private buildings, every single shop you go in. I even have a cctv security camera on both my front and back door. it is just a way of life these days.



This very nice lady had no problem with me taking her photo she even smiled at me when she saw me taking this shot. Most people do.