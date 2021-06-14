Previous
Next
Reasonable expectation of privacy by swillinbillyflynn
165 / 365

Reasonable expectation of privacy

It amuses me that some people get really worked up about street photography and see it as an invasion of their privacy. However those same people don't get the slightest bit angry about being caught on dozens of CCTV cameras every time they leave the house. Dozens or people are recording their image, without their permission and using them for all sorts of nefarious purposes. Police, security services, anti terrorist organisations, public and private buildings, every single shop you go in. I even have a cctv security camera on both my front and back door. it is just a way of life these days.

This very nice lady had no problem with me taking her photo she even smiled at me when she saw me taking this shot. Most people do.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
Have returned in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here are my...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice street shot and I agree with your statement
June 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise