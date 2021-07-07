Previous
Ragged Robins by swillinbillyflynn
188 / 365

Ragged Robins

I always wonder how plants get names like this........ Why not rumpled wrens, tatty tits, crumpled crows, tousled terns, battered budgies, distressed ducks, sloppy sparrows, shabby shearwaters, windswept waders, ravaged rooks, crumpled cuckoos or dishevelled doves.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Asli ace
Just beautiful!
July 7th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha....Ohh the pictures you have now put in my head!
July 7th, 2021  
