228 / 365
Birds eye view
I think these gulls were surprised to see me up on the cliff top........... It was a bit of a climb
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
Have returned in 2021 after a break of 14 months.
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
9
2
1
365 - 2021
Canon EOS 850D
Taken: 13th August 2021 11:41am
Tags:
cliffs
gulls
harbour
boscastle
Babs
ace
Maybe he is looking for a pirate ship.
August 16th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha.......maybe he thought you would have a pasty to share with him.....
August 16th, 2021
