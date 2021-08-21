Previous
It's good to be positive............ by swillinbillyflynn
233 / 365

It's good to be positive............

.............. sometimes. :(

Both Kitty and I have had a positive Covid test. Feeling pretty rough. Not going anywhere for the next 10 days............... so expect lots of flower shots. :)
