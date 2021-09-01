Previous
Swillin' Billy 1 - Covid 0 by swillinbillyflynn
244 / 365

Swillin' Billy 1 - Covid 0

The dawning of a new day and my escape from Covid isolation. It was only 10 days but felt like a month.

Just proves you can't keep a bad man down. :)
