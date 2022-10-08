Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 624
Concentration
Kitty gets her shot of the day at exactly the same time as I do. :)
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here...
3395
photos
140
followers
152
following
170% complete
View this month »
617
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
6th October 2022 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
kitty
,
concentration
,
people-photographer
Annie D
ace
such concentration - love the jacket too :)
October 8th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Would love to see Kitty tagged for people-photographer challenge
October 8th, 2022
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Done. :)
October 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close