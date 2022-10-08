Previous
Concentration by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 624

Concentration

Kitty gets her shot of the day at exactly the same time as I do. :)
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Annie D ace
such concentration - love the jacket too :)
October 8th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Would love to see Kitty tagged for people-photographer challenge
October 8th, 2022  
