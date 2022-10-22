Previous
Flower by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 660

Flower

You know I'm not getting much time for photography when I post flowers from the garden. It's been another busy week. Hope to get out with a camera a bit more this coming week. :)
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here...
Susan Wakely ace
But it’s a very pretty flower.
October 23rd, 2022  
grace55
Precious beauty. Fav.
October 23rd, 2022  
