Expressions #1

My favourite form of photography is definitely street photography. I just love capturing people's expressions and trying to work out what is going through their minds. I even like to make up stories about them, just based of their facial expressions.



I would love to know what you guys think.



I think she has just seen her ex who dumped her last week, walking arm in arm with her best friend. Personally, I think she is probably better off without either of them..... and she will very soon, find herself a much nicer partner, who treats her with the respect she deserves.



As for the bloke in background, he is undoubtedly in Cornish pasty heaven and the only thing going through his mind is "mmmmmmm nom nom nom". :)