Upcycling Project by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 811

Upcycling Project

This was a slightly battered old 1960's acoustic guitar of little intrinsic value other than it had a rather beautiful sound to it. It would have been of little use to me, as I already have 7 other acoustic guitars. As it stood, it would have seen very little action and would have just sat gathering dust in a dark corner of my studio.

However, I know a man who does amazing things with old and tired instruments. So it has now been stripped and refinished in a nice shade of ebony pirate black. A new tail piece, bridge and nut have been added. The headstock has been filled and redrilled, to add two extra tuners, and it is now a fully functioning Gazouki (A cross between a guitar and an Irish bouzouki). Sounds fabulous and is now one of my favourite instruments.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

JackieR ace
A bit like Trigger's broom then?
April 16th, 2023  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Same handle, just a new brush. :)
April 16th, 2023  
