The Two Amigos

After a month of living with us, Lia and Jack are really getting on quite well together. They chase each other all over the house and it sounds like a herd of migrating wildebeest passing through.

They have requisitioned one of our sofas and have turned it into a very large and luxurious cat bed. (no humans allowed).

They have let Kitty and I know when meal times are and informed us exactly who is in charge and what our duties are. 😁🐈‍⬛🐈
Kitty Hawke
Has she upset Jack ? :)
November 11th, 2023  
Diana
I love this, such a fabulous shot and narrative! Welcome to the parents of cats world, a totally different one than before. I love how you have rolled out the red carpet for them ;-)
November 11th, 2023  
Betsey
We have two, rescued and adopted black cats. They have been with us for 6 months and are just over a year old. we have the same members of the migrating herd here as well, brilliant learners as well of the scheduling that is of most importance to them. Both come to their names and get along well. One is hyper, Raven, a leaper and circus clown and one more dignified(the ex-feral!), Fianna
November 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
A month and they have almost trained you. They look proud of their efforts.
November 11th, 2023  
JackieR
Excellent, they have thier staff organised and regimented and who could not obey those cute eyes
November 11th, 2023  
