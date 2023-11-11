Sign up
Previous
Photo 1045
The Two Amigos
After a month of living with us, Lia and Jack are really getting on quite well together. They chase each other all over the house and it sounds like a herd of migrating wildebeest passing through.
They have requisitioned one of our sofas and have turned it into a very large and luxurious cat bed. (no humans allowed).
They have let Kitty and I know when meal times are and informed us exactly who is in charge and what our duties are. 😁🐈⬛🐈
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
5
3
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3820
photos
136
followers
153
following
286% complete
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1039
1040
1122
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
Flashback
Kitty Hawke
ace
Has she upset Jack ? :)
November 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love this, such a fabulous shot and narrative! Welcome to the parents of cats world, a totally different one than before. I love how you have rolled out the red carpet for them ;-)
November 11th, 2023
Betsey
ace
We have two, rescued and adopted black cats. They have been with us for 6 months and are just over a year old. we have the same members of the migrating herd here as well, brilliant learners as well of the scheduling that is of most importance to them. Both come to their names and get along well. One is hyper, Raven, a leaper and circus clown and one more dignified(the ex-feral!), Fianna
November 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A month and they have almost trained you. They look proud of their efforts.
November 11th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Excellent, they have thier staff organised and regimented and who could not obey those cute eyes
November 11th, 2023
