The Two Amigos

After a month of living with us, Lia and Jack are really getting on quite well together. They chase each other all over the house and it sounds like a herd of migrating wildebeest passing through.



They have requisitioned one of our sofas and have turned it into a very large and luxurious cat bed. (no humans allowed).



They have let Kitty and I know when meal times are and informed us exactly who is in charge and what our duties are. 😁🐈‍⬛🐈