Photo 1135
Alien Abduction Two
This is my second day as a captive on the alien's spaceship, and I feel my problems have just got worse. I fear the probing may well intensify. 👈👽👉 👆👽👇 👉👽👈
While you are here, you might as well check out my
@fiveplustwo
contribution to this weeks "Out of order" theme. Over here -
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2024-02-09
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Tags
alien
,
probe
,
abduction
Krista Marson
ace
Looks like a party in there
February 9th, 2024
