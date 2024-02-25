Previous
A grey day at the fish shed by swillinbillyflynn
A grey day at the fish shed

I can't wait until spring............. when the rain starts get warmer. 😟
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Susan Wakely ace
The lichen on the roof and the seagulls really add to this great shot.
February 25th, 2024  
