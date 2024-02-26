Sign up
Photo 1152
Going up
Deep underground at Carnglase Caverns.
An amazing place to visit. It is an old slate quarry with an interesting history. Huge caverns and a massive underground lake that they need a rowing boat to get to the other side.
It is very popular tourist attraction and one of the caverns is also used as a fantastic music venue. Well worth a visit if you are in the area.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
2
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3927
photos
140
followers
161
following
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
Tags
caverns
,
quarry
,
slate
,
carnglase
borof
ace
It can be a spectacular place, your shot of it is great.
February 26th, 2024
Karen Miller
ace
Still never been!
February 26th, 2024
