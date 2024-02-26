Previous
Going up by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1152

Going up

Deep underground at Carnglase Caverns.

An amazing place to visit. It is an old slate quarry with an interesting history. Huge caverns and a massive underground lake that they need a rowing boat to get to the other side.

It is very popular tourist attraction and one of the caverns is also used as a fantastic music venue. Well worth a visit if you are in the area.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
315% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

borof ace
It can be a spectacular place, your shot of it is great.
February 26th, 2024  
Karen Miller ace
Still never been!
February 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise