The Cornish Mafia. The heads of organised crime in every Cornish fishing port.Ever chip, every ice cream, every pasty that gets stolen in these parts........... you can be sure that a beakfull goes to these guys.And you really don't want to cross them...... if you do, the next time you wash and lovingly hand wax your car, they will send the boys round to drop a substantial amount of detritus all over it. You have been warned.