Photo 1210
I stared into the void.........
and the void stared back at me.
I said "Hi Void"
It said "Can you stop coming round here..... you are scaring me"
Just for once this one doesn't look better on the black background.
😁
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
void
Diana
ace
Fabulous minimalistic image, not sure if it is selfie or not ;-)
April 24th, 2024
Wendy
ace
that's an album cover!
April 24th, 2024
