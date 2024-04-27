We are nearly there.......

I have started working on the artwork for the Pirates "greatest hits" album. I'm quite liking this for the front cover.



All the recording and mixing is now done and it is sounding really good. Just the mastering, the artwork, the manufacturing, and the online distribution to sort out........ Then we can set the release date (Late May or early June) and start organising the launch party.



16 tracks of traditional sea shanties and our own original songs of the sea, all done in our own unique rocky rumbustious way.



It is a collection of our audiences favourites, but rather than just lifting them from our previous albums, we have re-recorded them with our current crew and the new arrangements have injected a bit of new life into them.



