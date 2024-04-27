Previous
We are nearly there....... by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1213

We are nearly there.......

I have started working on the artwork for the Pirates "greatest hits" album. I'm quite liking this for the front cover.

All the recording and mixing is now done and it is sounding really good. Just the mastering, the artwork, the manufacturing, and the online distribution to sort out........ Then we can set the release date (Late May or early June) and start organising the launch party.

16 tracks of traditional sea shanties and our own original songs of the sea, all done in our own unique rocky rumbustious way.

It is a collection of our audiences favourites, but rather than just lifting them from our previous albums, we have re-recorded them with our current crew and the new arrangements have injected a bit of new life into them.

27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
332% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
That just looks great! Well done.
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise