Old Ale House Truro - Music Festival by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1172

Old Ale House Truro - Music Festival

The Old Ale House in Truro held their very first music festival this weekend. Kitty, Shelley and I performed there, as "Captain & The Blades" on Sunday and it was great fun. A great mix of musical styles and some very talented musicians on show. Let's hope it is the first of many to come.

This is a shot of our very talented, very good friends Susan, Drew and Eric, performing on Sunday afternoon. These guys run the monthly "Folk, Roots and Acoustic" session in the pub, which Kitty, Shelley and I have been attending every month for over 5 years now.

These guys do such a great job of helping to keep music live in Cornwall. 🎼🎵🎶
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

@swillinbillyflynn
Suzanne ace
Wonderful!
March 18th, 2024  
