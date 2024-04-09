Previous
Last day of recording. Breathes a huge sigh of relief. 😁 by swillinbillyflynn
Last day of recording. Breathes a huge sigh of relief. 😁

The last two of our 28 pirates are coming into the recording studio to sing this evening. It's been a bit of a marathon but it's all sounding great.

Then we start the mixing and mastering process.
Diana ace
Love your mike!
April 9th, 2024  
