Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1195
Last day of recording. Breathes a huge sigh of relief. 😁
The last two of our 28 pirates are coming into the recording studio to sing this evening. It's been a bit of a marathon but it's all sounding great.
Then we start the mixing and mastering process.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3970
photos
139
followers
160
following
327% complete
View this month »
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
9th April 2024 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
studio
,
pirates
,
mic
,
recording
Diana
ace
Love your mike!
April 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close