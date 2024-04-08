Previous
Upside down Kitty by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1194

Upside down Kitty

I was having a bit of a tidy up of my photography archives and found a folder containing the first digital photographs I ever took. They were taken using a 4 megapixel camera, which seems a bit primitive now, but was the state of the art in digital photography back then in 2004.

I am amazed in the progress that has been made in digital photography in just 20 years. In 2004 most photographers were still using film, and the general consensus was that digital would never replace film. How wrong they were.

I am also amazed at how little Kitty has changed in 20 years. Her fairy glamour spells are very effective it would seem.

I've always loved this photo of Kitty and even used it as the basis for an album cover back in 2009. You can see the album cover and hear an instrumental piece from the album.

here. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRy8xQYiDhE

It was an album of mellow instrumental pieces I recorded to use as background music in our shop, but it became so popular with our customers, we sold hundreds of copies of the CD in the shop.

Just to avoid confusion Bazz Cooper is my real name, and Swillin' Billy Flynn is my pirate alter ego, although most people know me as Billy Flynn these days. 😁
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
327% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Nice to hear that track again.........I miss hearing your albums...they were never 'just' background music !
April 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise