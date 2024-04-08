Upside down Kitty

I was having a bit of a tidy up of my photography archives and found a folder containing the first digital photographs I ever took. They were taken using a 4 megapixel camera, which seems a bit primitive now, but was the state of the art in digital photography back then in 2004.
I am amazed in the progress that has been made in digital photography in just 20 years. In 2004 most photographers were still using film, and the general consensus was that digital would never replace film. How wrong they were.
I am also amazed at how little Kitty has changed in 20 years. Her fairy glamour spells are very effective it would seem.
I've always loved this photo of Kitty and even used it as the basis for an album cover back in 2009. You can see the album cover and hear an instrumental piece from the album.