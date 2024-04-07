Red Kitty

I find it very odd that my wife now matches the furniture and the decor in the lounge.



A busy time in the recording studio this afternoon, Two more pirates coming to record vocals for the new Pirates of St. Piran Album.



So that will be 23 done and 5 to go. I'm still not sure how the band got be this big, but when someone tells you they want to be a pirate and they can sing, it's hard to say no to them them.



Although I have to say, we could do with a few more blokes joining us, currently we have 9 male and 19 female pirates............. but I shouldn't complain about spending half my life surrounded by a bevvy of beautiful buxom pirate wenches. 😁



So just another week or so and we should have all the vocals down and will be moving on to the final production, mixing and mastering. Still aiming for a June release date.

