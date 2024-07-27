Sign up
Gazing out over the Atlantic
On the Lizard Peninsular today. We have a gig there this evening on the southernmost point on the UK mainland.
You can look out to sea knowing that there is nothing between here and the Caribbean.
27th July 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous candid shot.
July 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
wonderful candid capture and great composition.
July 27th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
July 27th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice composition
July 27th, 2024
