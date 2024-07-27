Previous
Gazing out over the Atlantic by swillinbillyflynn
Gazing out over the Atlantic

On the Lizard Peninsular today. We have a gig there this evening on the southernmost point on the UK mainland.

You can look out to sea knowing that there is nothing between here and the Caribbean.
Susan Wakely
Fabulous candid shot.
July 27th, 2024  
Diana
wonderful candid capture and great composition.
July 27th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful capture!
July 27th, 2024  
Harry J Benson
Nice composition
July 27th, 2024  
