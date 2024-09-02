Previous
Misty Morning by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1341

Misty Morning

It's been an odd sort of summer.

There have been very few wine'o'clocks in the garden and we haven't managed a barbeque yet.............. and it's September already. How did that happen? ☹️

Let's just hope for a bit of an Indian summer.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely.....so peaceful....
September 2nd, 2024  
