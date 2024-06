The Perfect Treat!

These little custard tarts are a tradition throughout Portugal. Called Pastéis de Nata, they are absolutely delicious and a snack served anytime -- perfect for a light breakfast, midmorning snack, dessert after lunch, afternoon tea, etc. My two favorites were the ones from the famous bakery in Belem and the ones pictured here, from a shop in Sintra -- especially perfect served warm with a little cinnamon and powdered sugar.