Capri's Tunnel of Love by taffy
Capri's Tunnel of Love

Listed as #1 by Trip Advisor in "Things to do in Capri" so it must be true! These Faraglioni rocks form at one end of the island of Capri include a famous tunnel that has been used in movies and marketing campaigns. It is quite beautiful between the formations and the sea and sky. Accessible only by boat so it was a great day trip from our base in Amalfi.
12th June 2024

gloria jones ace
Outstanding sense of scale...love the rugged rock textures
June 13th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
June 13th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful
June 13th, 2024  
Marloes ace
How very special. Enjoy :)
June 13th, 2024  
Pam Knowler ace
So beautiful!
June 13th, 2024  
borof ace
Very spectacular location, nice shot.
June 13th, 2024  
