Capri's Tunnel of Love

Listed as #1 by Trip Advisor in "Things to do in Capri" so it must be true! These Faraglioni rocks form at one end of the island of Capri include a famous tunnel that has been used in movies and marketing campaigns. It is quite beautiful between the formations and the sea and sky. Accessible only by boat so it was a great day trip from our base in Amalfi.

Thanks for your comments on the very well treated buffalo! Many made me smile. Their products are only for sale locally from what I understand as their production levels are fairly limited.