Photo 3115
Have a Seat!
The colonnades surrounding the main plaza in Lisbon -- Praça do Comércio -- are beautiful. They are the grand entrances to a range of places from Ministry offices to restaurants and shops.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
color
lisbon
selective
colonnade
lightandshadow
high_contrast
ter-lisbon
ter-portugal
