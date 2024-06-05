Previous
Have a Seat! by taffy
Photo 3115

Have a Seat!

The colonnades surrounding the main plaza in Lisbon -- Praça do Comércio -- are beautiful. They are the grand entrances to a range of places from Ministry offices to restaurants and shops.
Taffy

