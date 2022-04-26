Previous
Next
04-26 - At the barbershop by talmon
117 / 365

04-26 - At the barbershop

Went to the barber today. He has a display with old tools, including these knives. Check out my other album for some other tools.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise