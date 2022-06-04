Previous
06-04 - Anstelvalley by talmon
06-04 - Anstelvalley

The only reservoir we have in The Netherlands.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
