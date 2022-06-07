Sign up
159 / 365
06-07 - Heteroptera
We have a lot of these critters in our garden. Approx 1 cm in length. Shot with a 105 mm macro lens and extension tubes.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
Jan Talmon
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
View this month »
365
7th June 2022 11:07am
Tags
heteroptera
