06-9 - On our Frontdoor by talmon
06-9 - On our Frontdoor

This one was sitting on our front door. 2.5 cm wingspan. Was probably asleep. I could take several pictures in mirror up mode using different F values to get an as sharp as possible photo.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
