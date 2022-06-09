Sign up
161 / 365
06-9 - On our Frontdoor
This one was sitting on our front door. 2.5 cm wingspan. Was probably asleep. I could take several pictures in mirror up mode using different F values to get an as sharp as possible photo.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
0
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
9th June 2022 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
