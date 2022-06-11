Previous
06-11 - Young tree by talmon
06-11 - Young tree

Saw this young Pinus sylvestris (9 cm high) at the rim of the water well in our garden. It is not really a well, but has a fountain in it and the water runs out in a little stream to a pond where it is pumped up again into the well.
11th June 2022

Jan Talmon

