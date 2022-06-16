Previous
Next
06-16 - Blue tit by talmon
168 / 365

06-16 - Blue tit

We put some seeds and peanuts in this tray and quite a few blue tits were visiting. Setup my camera on a tripod and used a remote shutter release.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise