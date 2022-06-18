Sign up
06-18 - Hortensia as table decoration
We were at a barbecue party for a 50-1/2 year wedding anniversary. This was a table decoration.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Views
6
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
18th June 2022 5:20pm
Privacy
Tags
hortensia
