349 / 365
12-15 - Grass in the sun
Typical winter sun today. I tried to capture the way the sun back-lit the grass. The pillar on the right just blocked the sun.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
15th December 2022 3:29pm
Tags
grass
