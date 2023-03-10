Sign up
Photo 434
03-10 - Close-up
Another rainy day. So time for a real close-up.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
365
NIKON D600
10th March 2023 11:32pm
Tags
hole puncher
