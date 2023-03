03-13 Roer near Vlodrop

The river Roer starts in the High Fens in Belgium and after passing a part of Germany it enters the Netherlands in Vlodrop. It meanders through the Roer valley and will deposit its water in the river Maas in Roermond. When there is lots of rain in the Belgian Ardennes the Roer can leave its bedding and several areas in the Roer valley will be flooded, including some residential areas. It is a big issue in the elections for the Water Authority this week