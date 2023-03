03-14 - Roer in Sint Odiliënberg

A little further downstream the Roer passes Sint Odiliënberg where I live. Although it is a small village (about 3.333 inhabitants), it has a basilica. One has found remnants of the foundation of the first church dating back to 800 BC. There have been several restorations of the church, the last in 1949 after the towers have been demolished during WWII. In 1957 the pope declared the church a basilica.