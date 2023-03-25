Sign up
Photo 449
03-25 - No stars only stripes
I can thick off this week of vertical lines.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
25th March 2023 5:53pm
Tags
pillow
Mags
ace
Love the textures!
March 25th, 2023
