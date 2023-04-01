Previous
04-01 - cat and dogs by talmon
04-01 - cat and dogs

It was a rainy day in Roermond, but an artist was working on this sand sculpture.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Marloes ace
Mooi! Roermond, mijn geboortestad :)
April 1st, 2023  
