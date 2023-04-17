Previous
04-17 - Spring by talmon
Photo 472

04-17 - Spring

Photinia's in our backyard.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
John Falconer ace
Nice shot. My daughter who started studying in Amsterdam a few months ago just loves spring and the flowers in Europe.
April 17th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Mooie foto
April 17th, 2023  
