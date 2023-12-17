Previous
Next
12-17 - Puzzel by talmon
Photo 598

12-17 - Puzzel

Halfway the solution of the puzzel. The stop-motion can be found on my Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/jan.talmon.1/videos/1335887080465825

Of course, I created the third part of the video after I finished the puzzel.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Good start!
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise