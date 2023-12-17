Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 598
12-17 - Puzzel
Halfway the solution of the puzzel. The stop-motion can be found on my Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/jan.talmon.1/videos/1335887080465825
Of course, I created the third part of the video after I finished the puzzel.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
741
photos
24
followers
30
following
164% complete
View this month »
592
593
594
595
596
597
598
599
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
17th December 2023 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puzzel
Mags
ace
Good start!
January 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close