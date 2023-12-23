Previous
Next
23-12 - How to capture a stop-motion movie by talmon
Photo 606

23-12 - How to capture a stop-motion movie

How I captured the stop-motion movie of my jig-saw puzzel. I first completed the puzzel and then rebuild it on the floor 3-5 pieces at the time between consecutive photo's. The photo's were stitched together using a plug-in in Lightroom.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice idea!
January 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise