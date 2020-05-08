Sign up
Photo 531
Comparing Apples to Oranges
My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a half and half image.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
572
photos
34
followers
31
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
8th May 2020 5:10pm
Tags
get-pushed-405
,
mayhalf20
Frogger
ace
Val, here's one more. I wasn't too crazy about the challenge, at first, but I've had a lot of fun with it. That's why I play get-pushed. Thanks for the challenge.
@valpetersen
May 9th, 2020
