Comparing Apples to Oranges by tdaug80
Photo 531

Comparing Apples to Oranges

My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a half and half image.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Val, here's one more. I wasn't too crazy about the challenge, at first, but I've had a lot of fun with it. That's why I play get-pushed. Thanks for the challenge. @valpetersen
May 9th, 2020  
