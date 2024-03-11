Sign up
Previous
Photo 1284
Lady Bugs
Remember me? I've been pursuing other hobbies, and it seems that I have photographed everything around me. Then, these two lady bugs seemed to me sharing a kiss. I had to get the camera.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
1
0
Frogger
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1284
photos
30
followers
26
following
351% complete
View this month »
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
11th March 2024 6:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insects
,
lady bugs
Wendy
ace
Welcome back!
Yeah - we all go through stages.
Hope to see you more often once again!
March 11th, 2024
