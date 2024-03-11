Previous
Lady Bugs by tdaug80
Lady Bugs

Remember me? I've been pursuing other hobbies, and it seems that I have photographed everything around me. Then, these two lady bugs seemed to me sharing a kiss. I had to get the camera.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

@tdaug80
Wendy ace
Welcome back!
Yeah - we all go through stages.
Hope to see you more often once again!
March 11th, 2024  
