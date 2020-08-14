Sign up
Photo 629
Solitary Susan
One more image from my flowers-past-their-prime series.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
671
photos
34
followers
26
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
13th August 2020 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minimalism
,
minimal-13
