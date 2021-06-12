Previous
Self Portrait by tdaug80
Photo 931

Self Portrait

My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a high-key portrait. I am the only member of my household who is willing to have his portrait uploaded to this site, so that limits my choice of subject matter.
Frogger

Gerry, high-key portraits are usually done with babies. I had to settle for the youngest member of my household. Having a white background would have helped, but that would have meant painting a wall. :-) Thanks for the challenge.
@gerry13
June 12th, 2021  
