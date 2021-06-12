Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 931
Self Portrait
My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a high-key portrait. I am the only member of my household who is willing to have his portrait uploaded to this site, so that limits my choice of subject matter.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
974
photos
43
followers
30
following
255% complete
View this month »
924
925
926
927
928
929
930
931
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
12th June 2021 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-463
Frogger
ace
Gerry, high-key portraits are usually done with babies. I had to settle for the youngest member of my household. Having a white background would have helped, but that would have meant painting a wall. :-) Thanks for the challenge.
@gerry13
June 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@gerry13