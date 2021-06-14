Sign up
Photo 933
I'm looking for the deer feeder
This deer just stood still staring at me from about 300 meters away.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Tags
sixws-119
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 15th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Maybe a bit short sighted and staggered to find another deer so close........
June 15th, 2021
