I'm looking for the deer feeder by tdaug80
I'm looking for the deer feeder

This deer just stood still staring at me from about 300 meters away.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
255% complete

bkb in the city
Great capture
June 15th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Maybe a bit short sighted and staggered to find another deer so close........
June 15th, 2021  
